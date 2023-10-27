Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

9 arrested in annual domestic violence sweep by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office held its annual domestic violence warrant sweep Wednesday evening, resulting in nine arrests.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office held its annual domestic violence warrant sweep Wednesday evening, resulting in nine arrests.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was joined by every law enforcement agency in the county for the sweep.

A spokesperson said the sweep is part of a national event during which law enforcement agencies around the country serve DV warrants. This year, 214 different agencies in 16 states took part in Wednesday night’s sweep.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South

Deputy Scott Krause and his K9 Koda were part of the mission.

“Here at Clackamas County, we take domestic violence very seriously,” Krause said.

Krause and two other deputies went to each property they were assigned to search for domestic violence suspects and serve warrants.

“Sometimes it’s going to be assault, some harassment and we’ve had people try to avoid court, or they have sex abuse charges so it ranges,” Krause said.

Krause said he’s grateful for all the help the sheriff’s office got Wednesday night from partnering agencies.

“We’re all on the same team even though we work for different municipalities,” Krause said. “We all work together and again hold these people accountable.”

By the end of the sweep, nine people were arrested and booked in the county jail.

SEE ALSO: Washington state tests 10K decades-old rape kit backlog, solves 21 cases, finds 2K matches

Before the mission even started, law enforcement learned about the impact of their work from a domestic violence survivor. She told her story of being trapped by her abuser and the important role law enforcement played in freeing her.

“I looked at the door and walked right out. I ran everywhere, I ran everywhere calling 911. Everybody probably thought I was crazy, but he was the crazy one,” she said. “I believe and know if it wasn’t for law enforcement I would not be here today.”

Krause has this message for other domestic violence survivors who need somewhere to turn.

“We’re here to help,” Krause said. “Sometimes people don’t want to call us. They’re worried or scared of what people might think. All in all, we’re here to protect the citizens of Clackamas County and hold those offenders accountable and we’re here to help as best as we can.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside...
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro
Hillsboro Hops hold 10th anniversary home opener.
Hillsboro Hops get extension for funding new ballpark
Tommy A. White
Missing Garibaldi man found dead in Tillamook Bay
McNary High School file
Remainder of McNary HS freshman football season canceled amid allegations of misconduct
Suspect crashed victim's car on NW Glencoe Road at NE Shannon Street in Hillsboro
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro