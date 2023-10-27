9 arrested in annual domestic violence sweep by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office held its annual domestic violence warrant sweep Wednesday evening, resulting in nine arrests.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was joined by every law enforcement agency in the county for the sweep.

A spokesperson said the sweep is part of a national event during which law enforcement agencies around the country serve DV warrants. This year, 214 different agencies in 16 states took part in Wednesday night’s sweep.

Deputy Scott Krause and his K9 Koda were part of the mission.

“Here at Clackamas County, we take domestic violence very seriously,” Krause said.

Krause and two other deputies went to each property they were assigned to search for domestic violence suspects and serve warrants.

“Sometimes it’s going to be assault, some harassment and we’ve had people try to avoid court, or they have sex abuse charges so it ranges,” Krause said.

Krause said he’s grateful for all the help the sheriff’s office got Wednesday night from partnering agencies.

“We’re all on the same team even though we work for different municipalities,” Krause said. “We all work together and again hold these people accountable.”

By the end of the sweep, nine people were arrested and booked in the county jail.

Before the mission even started, law enforcement learned about the impact of their work from a domestic violence survivor. She told her story of being trapped by her abuser and the important role law enforcement played in freeing her.

“I looked at the door and walked right out. I ran everywhere, I ran everywhere calling 911. Everybody probably thought I was crazy, but he was the crazy one,” she said. “I believe and know if it wasn’t for law enforcement I would not be here today.”

Krause has this message for other domestic violence survivors who need somewhere to turn.

“We’re here to help,” Krause said. “Sometimes people don’t want to call us. They’re worried or scared of what people might think. All in all, we’re here to protect the citizens of Clackamas County and hold those offenders accountable and we’re here to help as best as we can.”

