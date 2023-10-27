BIPOC-Focused Food Business Incubator program offered at new Vancouver multi-use building

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Fourth Plain Corridor is known as Vancouver’s international business district and is home to the city’s most diverse and lowest income-neighborhoods.

The City of Vancouver recently opened the Fourth Plain Community Commons – a mixed-use building aiming to provide affordable housing, a community space, and a new entrepreneurial program aimed at helping community members.

On the upper levels there are 106 affordable housing units. On the first floor there is a commercial space with shared office space and meeting rooms available to rent and use, a public plaza that can support a Vancouver Farmer’s Market satellite market, a community event space, and a commercial kitchen space that will be used for a BIPOC-Focused Food Business Incubator program.

“It’s real equity focused,” said Kiana Coburn, the Fourth Plain Community Commons Marketing Coordinator. “Not just for organizations, corporations, residents; it’s open to the community at large. I think it’s been really integral to the community. Seeing people’s faces light up when they walk into the commissary kitchen. It’s almost as if they can see their entrepreneurial dreams in front of them playing out like a movie right in front of their eyes. They can see all the things they can accomplish that they wouldn’t have been able to accomplish anywhere else. For it to not just be commercial space, but for it to be catered to BIPOC communities.”

The commercial side of the building is managed by nonprofit Fourth Plain Forward. It will be used to help entrepreneurs in a community they say is often overlooked.

“Fourth Plain has been an overlooked community for a long time and we bring so much diversity, so much value,” said Miryam Valdivia Romero, Fourth Plain Forward Program Manager. “In my role we create avenues, lower barriers, to accelerate that equity and economic opportunity for our community. Equality is different than equity. When we serve the community we have to look at all the things they haven’t been able to access for centuries. How do we break barriers in the Incubator? We will be providing access to capital, as in seed funding for their business. We will be providing access to resources, like our beautiful commissary kitchen. We will be providing access to training, custom one-on-one advising. The beauty of this Incubator is to be a guide, to hold the hand of the entrepreneur through the start-up business journey so they can make an informed decision on how to start their business and what kind of business they would like to start.”

Romero said as an entrepreneur himself from a families of entrepreneurs, she sees herself and her family through many of the businesses they’ve helped through the years.

“You have a business idea, you want to make money and provide more opportunities for your family and for yourself,” Romero said. “You have the business idea but it’s just hard to navigate the system. There are so many resources out there, so many ideas, so many people, so many organizations that we end up with analysis paralysis where we don’t do anything or we don’t know how to navigate everything. We meet that with cultural understanding. It is so needed for our communities, especially the communities of color, the communities we are trying to serve. So we go from step one and we coach them through the whole process based on their business idea, based on their vision, based on the life that they have because maybe they have obligations, a 9-5 because they have to support their families, so it’s custom advising in that sense. Providing the mentoring and the coaching and advising that they need to be able to build their business idea or their business. Then we tell them what they need to do next and the next step and the next. Hand holding them through the entire process.”

Romero said the program will be around 7 months long for participants. She encourages the community to support the local businesses that will come out of the BIPOC-Focused Food Business Incubator program and those already in business in the Fourth Plain community.

“I invite people to come to Fourth Plain to experience the different cuisines that we have,” Romero said. “It’s such a diverse community. In the Fourth Plain Corridor there are over 100 dialects spoken. It comes with culture, and food, and traditions and the way we communicate, how we celebrate, what we celebrate. A big piece of culture is food. I am Latina and I am a foodie. It’s a big piece of my culture. You will find that in other cultures. Food is such a grand piece. That is how we communicate. That is how many times we express our love. I invite you to experience not just the flavors, I invite you to experience the love that is transmitted through food here in the Fourth Plain Corridor.”

Angela Jenkins is the kitchen manager for the commissioner kitchen at Fourth Plain Community Commons.

“Since the grand opening we have had a huge influx of inquiries,” Jenkins said. “People are loving the space. We have done multiple tours during the week. We have some who are established and some who are looking to get established so we have been able to help both groups. It is pretty amazing. We have brand new, state of the art equipment. Any cuisine that needs to be prepared from any culture we have the equipment to accommodate those chefs. Food is the best way to bring our community together. It creates an environment for people to share in a space where we have an opportunity to communicate with one another and we in relationship.”

Several have already signed up to use the kitchen, like Karen Smith, owner of Mama K Cookin. She said there hasn’t been anything like this available in Vancouver before.

“I’m a caterer and when I do big events I have to go across the bridge, cook the food, come back across the bridge and set up for the event because I don’t have space to do it,” Smith said. “I love that it’s here. I love where it is located. It’s in a very diverse community. Now they have a place where they can come and cook in bulk and take it to a Saturday market or do an event or if it’s a nonprofit and they are going to do something to feed the community. Most don’t have a facility like this. This kitchen will let you cook for at least 350 people. Plus you have the space they can sit, relax, and be safe.”

“Anytime we gather together there is going to be food,” said Smith. “Food brings people together. If you are a cook, chef, a baker and you need space you need to contact these people. Come take a tour of the facility and book the space. They have everything here.”

Smith plans on holding a pop up in the event space later this year.

Those at Fourth Plain Community Commons are excited for what is to come from this new space.

“We hope that it doesn’t stop here, but continues and the Fourth Plain Community Commons is one step,” said Coburn.

