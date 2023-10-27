Deputies seek more victims following sex abuse arrest of Washington Co. man

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man is in custody after assaulting multiple women, according to deputies.

38-year-old Ryan Claussen committed the assaults across Washington and Yamhill Counties, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office saying they span 20 years.

Claussen was indicted Sept. 8 on sex abuse in the first degree, attempted rape in the first degree and attempted sodomy in the first degree.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of Claussen and are asking anyone with additional information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500.

