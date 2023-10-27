Around the House NW
Family on Willamette River says homeless boaters causing problems

A family living off the Willamette River near the Sellwood Bridge claims several boats around their home have been causing problems in their lives for quite som
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A family living off the Willamette River near the Sellwood Bridge claims several boats around their home have been causing problems in their lives for quite some time.

The Legree’s said the boats in question are occupied by people they believe to be experiencing homelessness.

Dan Legree said they live on a floating dock with 31 other homes and call themselves and the others around them good people and taxpayers who do what they can to keep the river clean and abide by the law.

However, he said some people who he believes are experiencing homelessness don’t follow the same rules.

“These guys come along and it’s open game. It’s the wild west.” Legree said.

Legree called the people who live on one of the vessel’s causing them problems “irresponsible.” He said his wife captured video of the individuals forgetting to tie their dingy up, and it was set adrift. He said the same thing happened in the middle of the night

“We heard it last night, a dog barking going by our house and we’re like, ‘what the heck.’ She didn’t tie it up with their dog in it.”

He explained that usually the dog keeps them up at night, but he hasn’t heard the dog since. However, he claimed the dog is far from the only thing accidentally set adrift, as he recently said a different boat near Ross Island forgot to set their anchor and started drifting into homes and causing damage.

“She comes out,” he recalled, “and is like ‘what’s going on?’ and says, ‘don’t worry about my boat. It’s fine.’ We go, ‘we’re not worried about your boat. You’re smashing into houses, and you don’t have insurance!’”

Legree said his wife has also captured individuals occupying the sailboat on camera dumping their waste and sewage into the river.

“They just open the trap and into the river it goes.” Since they’re downriver from the vessel in question, he said their home is first in line from where the sewage goes. “It piles up onto our house, human feces. It’s disgusting. It’s just, like, never ending. It’s this ongoing polluting problem. Move them away from the houseboats. It’s unsanitary.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said over the last decade they’ve seen more and more transient vessels. However, they said they have recently made progress, citing that several years ago there were roughly 176. That number has been brought down to 128.

MCSO said they’ve destroyed 81 boats in the last six months, 13 of them last week. However, the problem persists as they said abandoned boats are often sold cheaply to those experiencing homelessness. For every boat they get rid of, MCSO said it seems another one or two take its place.

“It’s more than a headache,” Legree said. “It’s a real pain. It’s just got to stop.”

The sheriff’s office said towing things on the water is vastly different than on land, as companies that tow boats away often decline to do so. They explained that it can end up costing a company thousands of dollars.

“So,” Legree sighed. “The sheriff’s office can’t confiscate the boats. They’ve got nowhere to put them. It’s a nightmare.”

Legree said as the water rises during the coming rainy months, he believes the boat that has been causing problems for them is only going to get closer and closer to his home.

“It’s going to get bad for us.”

MCSO said they’ve tagged 23 boats this month that they’re planning to begin removing at the start of November.

