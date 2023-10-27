Former Sherwood HS student teacher indicted in child pornography investigation

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A former student teacher at Sherwood High School has been indicted on several charges related to a child pornography investigation, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Mason Dominguez, 24, has been charged with using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of attempted using child in display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of luring a minor, and tampering with a witness.

Police say the investigation began in April when a student at Sherwood High School came forward and reported concerning information about Dominguez, a George Fox University student teacher placed at the high school.

Dominguez was removed from school grounds and a criminal investigation began. Police say a second victim also came forward during the investigation.

George Fox University placed Dominguez on leave, removed him from campus, and his teaching credentials were held during the investigation.

Dominguez was indicted on charges on Oct. 16. He was arrested on Oct. 26 and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police say multiple victims have been identified, but it is believed there may be more. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to reach out to Officer Wolfer and the Sherwood Police Department. You can call non-emergency at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 231100938.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been release at this time.

