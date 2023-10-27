Hillsboro Hops get extension for funding new ballpark

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Hops have been granted a deadline extension from Major League Baseball. The extension follows the Hops failure to secure funding to meet MLB’s facility requirements by the first deadline.

The Hillsboro Hops were first given until Sept. 30 to have the funds to renovate Ron Tonkin Field to meet the new standards including security, home and visiting clubhouses, and upgraded maintenance.

Instead, plans for the project have gone from a renovation to building, to building a brand-new park to meet MLB requirements. The project total was $120 million; $82 million will be funded from Hops ownership and $18 million from the city.

On Oct. 18, the Hillsboro city council met to discuss how to secure the remaining $20 million from the state and prevent the team from being forced to move.

The Hops organization released the following statement following the announcement:

“We’re grateful to Major League Baseball for granting us more time to secure these essential remaining funds,” said Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. “The Hops are integral to Hillsboro, bringing people together in celebration of so much more than baseball. With Oregon’s help, we can preserve the Hops’ future in Hillsboro and ensure many more lifelong memories are made at the ballpark for decades to come.”

