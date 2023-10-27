I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles closed Interstate 5 southbound on Thursday afternoon for several hours, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash on Southbound I-5 at North Failing Street. When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles had crashed, and one person was declared dead at the scene.

I-5 South was closed at North Killingsworth Street while the major crash team investigated.

Shortly after 8 p.m., ODOT announced that all southbound lanes had reopened.

Anyone has information about the incident and has not already spoken to police is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-280468.

