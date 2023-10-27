Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say

Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the leg with a hunting knife. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man is dead after a reported hunting accident in Kentucky.

According to the Anderson County coroner, 37-year-old Jared Hausfeld was hunting alone over the weekend when he approached a deer that he thought was dead.

Officials said the deer then made a sudden movement and Hausfeld accidentally stabbed himself in the leg with a large hunting knife.

Hausfeld died before family members found him, the coroner said.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said they want to take this time to remind everyone of important hunting safety tips.

Wildlife Conservation Officer James Brace said many accidents can be prevented by thoroughly checking your equipment.

“Most people stop their hunting when hunting season is done and they don’t even worry about it until next season,” Brace said.

Officials said it is also important to let a family member or friend know exactly where you’ll be hunting and how long you might be gone.

“When you have firearms or bows and arrows while hunting, things can go wrong,” said John Stepp with Eastern Outdoors Media.

Brace added, “Hunting is fun, but let’s be safe about it,” Brace said. “You can never be too safe.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on same day 11 miles apart
Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on same day 11 miles apart
1 found dead after house fire in Aloha
1 found dead after house fire in Aloha
Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on same day 11 miles apart
Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on the same day 11 miles apart
FILE - The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two U.S....
US fighter jets strike Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on US troops
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues