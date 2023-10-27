Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on same day 11 miles apart

MARION CO. Ore. (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue coordinated two separate rescue missions on the same day 11 miles apart in treacherous conditions.

On Oct. 25 at approximately 7:35 a.m. Search and Rescue received an emergency message from female hiker Sanja Tesic from Canada.

Deputies were able to connect with Tesic and learned she needed assistance after she was met with extreme weather conditions including heavy snow when hiking and camping at Jeff Park in the Willamette National Forest.

Search and rescue personnel were called and attempted to assist Tesic in getting out safely all day and evening and early into Oct. 26 but could not because of extreme and unsafe weather conditions.

On the same day at approximately 7 p.m., Deputies received a second report of a stranded bicyclist at Hawk Mountain in the Mt. Hood National Forest.

According to the Australian consulate, the bicyclist is Jack Robbers of Australia. Robbers reportedly texted his father in Australia who contacted the consulate.

Deputies had no way to reach Robbers after he texted his father as his cell phone had died.

Search and Rescue attempted to reach Robbers at the Hawk Mt. Shelter and were faced with the same weather conditions and could not reach the shelter that evening.

Sheriff’s Office personnel continued rescue efforts at first daylight on Oct. 26 and successfully brought both Tesic and Robbers to safety, in separate locations.

