Missing Garibaldi man found dead in Tillamook Bay

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A missing 21-year-old has been found dead in Tillamook Bay, according to deputies.

Officials announced Friday that a body was found floating in the Ghosthole area of Tillamook Bay on Thursday. The body was later identified as Tommy A. White, 21, of Garibaldi.

Deputies announced White’s disappearance Oct. 18, saying he left his family’s home on Oct. 15 “distraught about personal matters the night before.”

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in White’s death.

