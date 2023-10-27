Around the House NW
Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot in federal court after allegedly trying to shut off plane engines

An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who is accused of trying to shut down the engines of an aircraft faced a federal judge for the first time Thursday.
By Connor McCarthy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who is accused of trying to shut down the engines of an aircraft faced a federal judge for the first time Thursday.

Federal prosecutors charged 44-year-old Joseph Emmerson with interfering with a flight crew. He was arrested Sunday evening after the Horizon Airlines flight, owned by Alaska Airlines, made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport.

According to court documents, Emerson was off duty at the time and was sitting in the cock pit jump seat with the other pilots when he tried to pull two red levers that would essentially shut off the Embraer 175′s engines. After his hands were zip-tied and he was taken to the back, he also tried to open up the rear emergency exit door but was stopped by a flight attendant.

Outside of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, FBI Special Agent in Charge for Oregon, Kieran Ramsey, praised the flight crews for stopping Emerson.

“I think everybody on board is thankful for that flight crew,” Ramsey said. “I as a traveling member of the public am as well. Again, given the potential consequences of what could have happened very thankful for the actions taken by the entire crew.”

In court Thursday, Emerson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His counsel did not seek release at this time.

Ethan Levi, one of the lawyers on Emerson’s defense team, also addressed reporters outside of the courthouse. He said Emerson’s mental health was better compared to earlier in the week. He said Emerson maintains his innocence with the charges brought before him in both state and federal court.

“He’s grateful for their timely and heroic actions, especially for the flight attendants,” Levi said. “They were very kind and they were very understanding. He would like to reiterate he had no intention to harm himself or anybody on the airplane when he acted.”

Emerson’s arraignment hearing is slated for Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

