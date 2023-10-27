Around the House NW
PBOT prepares for snow with plow inspections

The Portland Bureau of Transportation held its snowplow inspection and snow route dry run on Thursday.
By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation held its snowplow inspection and snow route dry run on Thursday.

PBOT says that keeping the city safe during winter weather is a community effort.

“We have to make sure that our city is passable that our streets are passable so that people can get to and from where they need to go,” said Millicent Williams the PBOT Director. “And we’re encouraging everyone to work with us as we work to prepare the city. Yes, we can clear the street-- yes we can make sure that crosswalks are visible for people to use but we have to make sure that we’re working in partnership with the city to ensure that sidewalks are clear... It really is a partnership when it come to inclement weather.”

P-BOT is working to fill a $32 million hole in their 2024-2025 funding. Which is not expected to impact their winter weather response this coming season.

