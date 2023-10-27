Remainder of McNary HS freshman football season canceled amid allegations of misconduct

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The rest of the season for the freshman football team at McNary High School is canceled as the school and Keizer police investigate allegations of misconduct.

Principal Scott Gragg originally sent a message to families last Thursday alerting them to the allegations involving freshman football players. In the message, the principal announced that they forfeited last week’s game against North Medford.

In another message, this week, he said practices and the game against Sprague were canceled. Gragg wrote, “We have high expectations for our students and always prioritize the safety and well-being of our students... We know this is a difficult end of our season, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work through this process.”

Keizer police confirmed to FOX 12 that there is an active investigation in relation to the allegations.

The details of those allegations of misconduct have not yet been released.

