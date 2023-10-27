Shauna learns how to make a Candy Corn Cocktail
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Halloween is just a few days away - and if you are looking for a little grownup treat for your Halloween celebration, we have the perfect thing for you.
Shauna Parsons went to Orenco Station Grill to find out how to make a showstopping Halloween drink!
It’s a Candy Corn Cocktail... and don’t worry, even if you are one of those people who hates candy corn, you’re going to love this!
Candy Corn Cocktail Recipe:
- 2oz vanilla vodka
- 2oz pineapple juice
- 1oz fresh lemon juice
- 1oz fresh lime juice
- 1oz simple syrup
Add ingredients to a shaker with ice and mix together.
Strain into a glass and then add:
- 1/2 ounce grenadine (it will sink to the bottom, creating the layered look of candy corn)
Top with whipped cream and enjoy!
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.