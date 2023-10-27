Shauna learns how to make a candy corn cocktail

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Halloween is just a few days away - and if you are looking for a little grownup treat for your Halloween celebration, we have the perfect thing for you.

Shauna Parsons went to Orenco Station Grill to find out how to make a showstopping Halloween drink!

It’s a Candy Corn Cocktail... and don’t worry, even if you are one of those people who hates candy corn, you’re going to love this!

Candy Corn Cocktail Recipe:

2oz vanilla vodka

2oz pineapple juice

1oz fresh lemon juice

1oz fresh lime juice

1oz simple syrup

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice and mix together.

Strain into a glass and then add:

1/2 ounce grenadine (it will sink to the bottom, creating the layered look of candy corn)

Top with whipped cream and enjoy!

