Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Shauna learns how to make a Candy Corn Cocktail

If you're looking for a little grownup treat for your Halloween celebration, Shauna Parsons has the perfect thing for you!
By Shauna Parsons
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:55 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Halloween is just a few days away - and if you are looking for a little grownup treat for your Halloween celebration, we have the perfect thing for you.

Shauna Parsons went to Orenco Station Grill to find out how to make a showstopping Halloween drink!

It’s a Candy Corn Cocktail... and don’t worry, even if you are one of those people who hates candy corn, you’re going to love this!

Candy Corn Cocktail Recipe:

  • 2oz vanilla vodka
  • 2oz pineapple juice
  • 1oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1oz fresh lime juice
  • 1oz simple syrup

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice and mix together.

Strain into a glass and then add:

  • 1/2 ounce grenadine (it will sink to the bottom, creating the layered look of candy corn)

Top with whipped cream and enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

Teal pumpkin project raises food allergy awareness for trick-or-treaters.
Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for trick-or-treaters
If you're looking for a little grownup treat for your Halloween celebration, Shauna Parsons has...
Shauna learns how to make a candy corn cocktail
CarSolve is helping people easily and safely sell their vehicles
CarSolve is helping people easily and safely sell their vehicles
Sell your old vehicle safely and easily with CarSolve!
CarSolve is helping people easily and safely sell their vehicles