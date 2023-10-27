South Salem HS football team unbeaten as they gear up 6A playoffs

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 travels to South Salem High School where many of the Saxons have grown up around an Olympic medalist who made Oregon proud more than three decades ago.

South Salem’s senior laden roster of brothers are one of the last four unbeatens to enter the OSAA class 6A playoffs.

“I think we are hungry from last year and we want to go win the state championship, obviously,” said senior Esteban Mendez.

The best believe in self.

“I’ve played here my whole life, we’re the best, we’ve always been the best,” senior Eli Johnson said.

Stanford man Scott Dufault knows a core group of good guys when he sees them in his 25th season as the Saxons head coach.

“I haven’t had a team that’s prepared like this, ever,” Dufault said.

The special district one leaders are paced by one of the best arms in the state who pilots the “air Saxons” attack, quarterback Athan Palmateer.

“Me being a past decathlete, javelin was my best event, so any time I see an arm fly through with the ball and then the ball takes off, I think, ‘that guy can be a javelin thrower,’” said Dave Johnson.

Dave Johnson is known to the boys as Eli’s dad.

“I know Dave as a great father who raised a great young man,” said senior Hatimu Letisi. “There is nothing really bad you can say about them.”

“It was pretty cool being young and hearing, ‘Oh, Eli’s dad, you know, an Olympian,’” said Palmateer.

Dave Johnson is South Salem’s former athletic director and better known to most as the 1992 Olympic bronze medalist in Barcelona who became the first American to medal in the Decathlon since Bruce Jenner, doing so with a stress fracture in his foot.

“He definitely shows us to be confident and you can do big things, even from a small town,” Eli Johnson said of his dad.

These days, the Oregon Sports Hall of Famer is the dean of students and head track and field coach at Sheridan High School.

“It’s been fun to develop those kids up in a really amazing town,” Dave Johnson said. “Sheridan has a really close knit feel there, so we’re trying to build their kids up and make them successful throughout athletics there as well. Can’t wait to finish my career there!”

A class of 1981 graduate of Crescent Valley, it’s the Friday Night Lights in the stands at South Salem that are the glory days with his wife Sheri to root on the Saxons and their youngest son.

“I think I have the best hands out of anyone. I am tall, just throw it up and I am coming down with it,” Eli Johnson said. “I think I am going to be better than [my dad] when I am older but definitely him in his prime of course.”

Now is the time for Eli.

“I think he is going to football at the next level, somewhere,” Dufault said of Eli. “I think his best football is still ahead of him.”

“He’s a product of adults that again took the step forward to see more in him than he could see in himself and friends of mine, I am so fortunate to have teachers in this area and people in this area who have helped me in my kids grown and South Salem has been that amazing place for us,” said Dave Johnson.

