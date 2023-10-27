Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside early Friday morning.

Just before 12:20 a.m., Seaside police received a 911 call from a person who reported they were assaulted and their car was stolen in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue. As officers were investigating at the scene, a Cannon Beach officer reported seeing the victim’s car south of Seaside and a pursuit began when the suspect did not stop.

The pursuit ended after the officer lost sight of the car on Highway 26 eastbound.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the car near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 26 and tried to pursue it. Police say the suspect was driving over 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

The suspect turned southbound on Northwest Glencoe Road and crashed at the intersection with Northeast Shannon Street. The suspect fled on foot.

Officers from the Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, and Tigard Police Department, along with three dog teams and two drone teams, helped Washington County search for the suspect, but they have not been located.

Crews just cleared NE Connell Ave. near Treehaven Dr. in Hillsboro after a car crashed. Police say the car is connected to an assault that happened in Seaside and was spotted by @WCSOOregon deputies on Highway-26. After crashing, the driver ran off and still hasn’t been found. pic.twitter.com/LLO7feFE45 — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) October 27, 2023

The suspect’s name is not known at this time, and a description of the suspect has not been released.

Police say the victim in the assault was taken to a hospital in Astoria and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Seaside Detective Michael Crowe at 503-738-6311.

