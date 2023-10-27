Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons to miss 4 to 6 weeks for surgery

Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks'...
Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons is expected to miss four to six weeks for surgery, the organization announced Friday.

The surgery follows an injury Simons sustained to his thumb during Wednesday’s game against the L.A. Clippers.

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers sign center Duop Reath to two-way contract

According to the Blazers organization, a subsequent MRI revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb.

Simons has been with the Blazers since 2018 and is currently the team’s longest-tenured player.

The Blazers will take on the Orlando Magic for the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moda Center.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

38-year-old Ryan Claussen.
Deputies seek more victims following sex abuse arrest of Washington Co. man
Mason Dominguez
Former Sherwood HS student teacher indicted in child pornography investigation
Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside...
Suspect connected to Seaside assault sought after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro
Hillsboro Hops hold 10th anniversary home opener.
Hillsboro Hops get extension for funding new ballpark