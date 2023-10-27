Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons to miss 4 to 6 weeks for surgery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons is expected to miss four to six weeks for surgery, the organization announced Friday.

The surgery follows an injury Simons sustained to his thumb during Wednesday’s game against the L.A. Clippers.

SEE ALSO: Trail Blazers sign center Duop Reath to two-way contract

According to the Blazers organization, a subsequent MRI revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb.

Simons has been with the Blazers since 2018 and is currently the team’s longest-tenured player.

The Blazers will take on the Orlando Magic for the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday at the Moda Center.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.