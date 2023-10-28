4 arrested after burglars steal $100K cash, $180K gold, 7 guns in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Four people have been arrested in a “high-dollar burglary investigation” in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the burglary happened back in August in rural Central Point. Thieves got away with over $100,000 in cash, $180,000 worth of gold coins and seven guns - including a rare pistol.

Detectives traced the sale of the stolen items to three locations in Medford.

They found the guns and some of the stolen gold coins, as well as other guns, body armor, meth, cocaine and fentanyl. Detectives arrested three people in connection to the burglary and one person for possessing stolen firearms.

Investigators are still looking for the cash and remaining gold coins. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

