Chilly nights, sunny afternoons this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures were slightly warmer today compared to Thursday - it was a beautiful fall day! Portland topped out at 56 degrees. We did start chilly, though. Some outlying areas like Forest Grove, Battle Ground and Yacolt were at or below freezing.

We’ll see even chillier morning temperatures tomorrow, with more widespread frost expected. A freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday for almost everybody west of the Cascades, the central and eastern Gorge, and the Lower Columbia River Basin. Bring those sensitive plants inside! The western Gorge and portions of central and eastern Portland may stay a notch or two above freezing due to the east wind that will keep blowing overnight.

Afternoons this weekend will feel similar to today - sunny but crisp! You’ll notice the breezier conditions, especially if you’re near the Gorge. We’re expecting gusts around 30 MPH in the metro area for the next few days. High temperatures will gradually warm to about 60 degrees Monday and Halloween. Overnight lows will also start to warm up as a ridge of high pressure edges its way overhead. That high pressure system will keep our skies clear.

On Wednesday we’ll shift back to a mainly westerly flow, so cloud cover will increase. There’s a late shower chance Wednesday night, but models are pointing to a wet day Thursday as a mild system pushes through. We might see a shower or two Friday, but right now that day is looking more dry than wet.

Have a great weekend!

7 day (KPTV)

