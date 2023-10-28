Chilly start to the weekend, average temperatures return early next week

We have started off on the chilly side this morning. Temperatures at 5 am are up to 13 degrees colder than the same time yesterday. A freeze warning is in place right now through 9 a.m. for most everybody west of the Cascades, the central and eastern Gorge, and the Lower Columbia River Basin. Everyone in the region is near or below freezing this morning.

There will be windier conditions around the region, especially in the Gorge the next couple of days. We’re looking at gusts around 30 MPH in the metro area through the start of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s this weekend then warm back to average in the low 60s Monday and Halloween. Lows will also warm up as a ridge of high pressure moves over us. This will also lead to clear skies through Wednesday.

We will then move back to a westerly flow, giving us an increase in cloud cover. We do have a late day shower chance Wednesday night; however, models are showing our wet day to be on Thursday. This will be a mild system which could hang out and give us a shower or two Friday as well.

