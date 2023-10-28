Around the House NW
Cold weather arrives in Portland: What to know for a garden

Portland is expecting some cold mornings and nights this week. FOX 12 visited a local farm to learn how to prepare a garden for the cold snap.
By Drew Marine
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting some cold mornings and nights this week. FOX 12 visited a local farm to learn how to prepare a garden for the cold snap.

Coowner of Cornell Farms, Deby Barnhart, says if you have kale and broccoli in your garden, you can leave those alone too because those are hearty enough for freezing temperatures.

“Trees and shrubs, perennials, they won’t even notice,” Barnhart said. “Cabbage, lettuce, all the winter veg, I mean, broccolis, they’re not even going to blink, they’ll be just fine.”

But certain vegetables and annuals like marigolds and petunias will be done for the season.

“Tomatoes are done, peppers are done, basil - basil may or may not survive the frost,” Barnhart said. “If you really gotta keep having your basil, I would suggest dig it out and put it in a pot and bring it indoors.”

