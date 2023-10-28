Couple guilty of all charges in starvation death of Clark County teen

CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver couple were found guilty of all charges on Friday in the starving death of their adopted teenage son.

A Clark County jury found Felicia Adams-Franks and her husband Jesse Franks each guilty of all four charges: second-degree murder – domestic violence, homicide by abuse of a child under 16, and two counts of second-degree criminal mistreatment.

The teenager, 15-year-old Karreon Franks and his brother had been in the care of their aunt, Adams-Franks and her husband, since they were adopted in 2012.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Karreon Franks died Nov. 27, 2020 from starvation and neglect. Court records show Karreon Franks, who was autistic and partially blind, was only 61 pounds when he died.

According to court documents, teachers reported that Karreon Franks’ brother told them that Adams-Franks withheld food from them as a punishment.

Adams-Franks and Jesse Franks are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

