Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Couple guilty of all charges in starvation death of Clark County teen

Vancouver couple pleads not guilty to adopted sons death
Vancouver couple pleads not guilty to adopted sons death(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver couple were found guilty of all charges on Friday in the starving death of their adopted teenage son.

A Clark County jury found Felicia Adams-Franks and her husband Jesse Franks each guilty of all four charges: second-degree murder – domestic violence, homicide by abuse of a child under 16, and two counts of second-degree criminal mistreatment.

SEE ALSO: 1 found dead after house fire in Aloha

The teenager, 15-year-old Karreon Franks and his brother had been in the care of their aunt, Adams-Franks and her husband, since they were adopted in 2012.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Karreon Franks died Nov. 27, 2020 from starvation and neglect. Court records show Karreon Franks, who was autistic and partially blind, was only 61 pounds when he died.

According to court documents, teachers reported that Karreon Franks’ brother told them that Adams-Franks withheld food from them as a punishment.

Adams-Franks and Jesse Franks are scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Portland Bonnie & Clyde arrested after two years of crime
Portland couple arrested in Vancouver for years of crime
Lorenzo Laron Jones, 50, a Portland resident, was sentenced to life in federal prison.
Portland gang leader gets life in prison for racketeering conspiracy, murder
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

FILE
Man accused of planning violent attack in Deschutes Co. arraigned on 26 charges
1 found dead after house fire in Aloha
1 found dead after house fire in Aloha
Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on same day 11 miles apart
Marion Co. Search and Rescue coordinated two rescue missions on the same day 11 miles apart
Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks'...
Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons to miss 4 to 6 weeks for surgery