Happy Valley man gets 4 years for threatening Pelosi, Pence, attacking police on Jan. 6

(KPTV) - A Happy Valley man was sentenced Friday to nearly four years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A district judge sentenced 43-year-old Richard L. Harris to 41 months in prison in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Harris posted a video of himself outside the U.S. Capitol during the attack in 2021 where he could be heard encouraging other rioters.

In one video, he can be heard proclaiming, “They tear gassed us. Front f— line baby. We’re storming the Capitol.”

After pushing through a police line in the Crypt, Harris followed an officer, leading a group of rioters in shouting at the officer, yelling, “Stand down. You’re outnumbered. There’s a f— million of us out there. And we are listening to Trump – your boss.”

Court documents state Harris also threatened Nancy Pelosi, Mike Pence and a journalist while inside the Capitol.

In the Rotunda, Harris picked up a landline used by Capitol police. Into the phone, Harris yelled: “Can I speak to Pelosi? Yeah, we’re coming, b—. Oh, Mike Pence? We’re coming for you, too, f— traitor.”

Later, Harris met another line of police officers, again finding himself on the front line. He grabbed an officer’s riot baton and yanked it several times. Court documents say that Harris pulled with such force that he dragged the officer into the mob of rioters.

Eventually, he was forced out of the building by police, more than an hour after entering the Capitol. As he exited, Harris took a selfie-style video, in which he exclaimed, “Front line baby.”

According to the DOJ, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

