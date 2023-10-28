Man accused of planning violent attack in Deschutes Co. arraigned on 26 charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arraigned on 26 charges of attempted murder, attempted assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, on Friday in Deschutes County.

Samson Zebturiah Garner was indicted by a Deschutes grand jury Thursday.

Garner was arrested on Oct. 19 in Deschutes County after Portland police warned the Sheriff’s Office about a planned “violent attack” according to the sheriff’s office.

On Oct. 16, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau warned Deschutes County detectives that Garner was planning to attack an event.

In the charging document, filed Oct. 20 in Deschutes County, the targets of Garner’s attack are listed as “Belayer 1,″ “Belayer 2,″ “Spectator 1″ and “Spectator 2.” He is accused of planning to shoot and kill all four individuals.

On Thursday, detectives learned Garner had arrived in Deschutes County and found his vehicle. Working with county sheriff tactical units, DCSO officers contacted Garner and arrested him around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon without incident.

Detectives later served a search warrant on Garner’s vehicle where they say they found evidence of the planned attack. DCSO said they believe Garner was working alone and there was no further threat to the community.

The charging document states that he had several firearms, including a Beretta 9mm handgun, a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, and an AR-15 rifle.

He is facing 27 charges including four counts of attempted first-degree murder with multiple victims, several counts of attempted first and second-degree assault, and 15 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Garner was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Jail Thursday and was arraigned Friday.

