Portland district officials say teacher union’s full ask would hurt students as strike looms

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools gave an update Friday morning on the district’s side of the bargaining as time is running out to avoid a teacher strike.

Bargaining team member Dr. Renard Adams told reporters he wants the teacher’s association to compromise with them, but he feels the two sides are making progress on the topic of special education.

He said if the district accepts the union’s full proposal, it will hurt students in both the short and long term.

“We need our community of PAT’s bargaining team to recognize that we’re not unwilling to accept their full proposal,” Adams said. “We’re unable.”

He said both sides are still at the table but he called on the teacher’s union to compromise, because he said the union’s proposal is not financially possible.

“We are not a private company; we have a fixed revenue and a strike will not change that.”

Adams said the proposal would force the district to make $277 million in cuts. These cuts would lead to less staff, larger class sizes and less resources for students, he said.

“The benefits of the union’s proposal do not outweigh the losses,” Adams said. “We know with our students - in both the short and long term - and our students and their success has been and will be our north star in this process.”

Adams said PPS funding from the state is not matching inflation. And, with a decrease in district enrollment, even less money is being allocated from the state.

“We’re constantly in contact with our legislative officials and trying to advocate for more funding and we need public education fully funded,” Adams said.

When it comes to the teachers, they’re preparing for a strike that could start next week on Nov. 1.

Hundreds of teachers spent Thursday evening making signs and planning picketing routes.

They are demanding smaller class sizes, a pay increase and more resources to address behavioral issues.

Third grade teacher Tiffany Koyama Lane said she doesn’t have enough desks in her class.

“When I have 31 students, I have to turn a heater in my classroom into a desk space,” Lane said. “I love teaching and also I want to work in a building that doesn’t have mice and doesn’t have mold.”

Behavior analyst Mike Carlip said one in five Oregon children will have a major depressive episode and has had a major depressive episode in the last year.

“We can’t gamble and hope that happens on a day there happens to be a mental health service provider in that school,” Carlip said.

Jacque Dixon, vice president of the Portland Association of Teachers, said they’re hopeful a deal can be reached, and that a strike is their last resort.

“I think it’s a possibility and one we’re hoping for,” Dixon said. “We have to be prepared for otherwise, but we would like to see some progress at the table.”

Adams said they will return to the table on Monday to continue negotiations. But if a strike does begin on Wednesday, he said there are resources for families on the district’s website.

