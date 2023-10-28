Portlanders cheer on Trail Blazers at opening home game

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trailblazers hosted their first home game Friday night, and fans packed the stadium to see their team kick off the season.

Some were saddened to return to the stadium following the loss of a player one fan called “one of the best Portland has seen” - Damian Lillard. However, many remain loyal to the legacy he left behind.

SEE ALSO: Portland FBI celebrates local groups making a difference, serving the community

“I’m happy for him,” a fan said. “I hate to see him go, because he’s one of the best players Portland’s ever had.”

“If he gets a ring then it’s worth it,” another fan said, laughing. “But if he doesn’t, I don’t know how to feel.”

“I just think he’s worked very hard and I think he deserves it,” a fan said. “Portland was lucky to have him.”

SEE ALSO: Franz Wagner scores 23, Magic win their 2nd straight to open season 102-97 over the Trail Blazers

“I love Lillard,” said a fan sporting a Trailblazers jersey. “I think he was awesome. But I’m an overall fan of the whole team.”

Many fans that jammed into the Moda Center call the team they’re seeing on the floor “young and fresh,” and are hopeful they’ll get the spark they need to carry the Trailblazers through a successful season.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.