Man wanted after Seaside assault, stolen car crash in Hillsboro

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released the name and photo of a man they suspect was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside early Friday morning.

On Saturday, Seaside Police identified 18-year-old Isaiah J. Thompson and said he is wanted for charges of second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding police and reckless driving.

Authorities are searching for a suspect who was involved in an assault and car theft in Seaside early Friday morning.

On Friday just before 12:20 a.m., Seaside police received a 911 call from a person who reported they were assaulted and their car was stolen in the 100 block of Ninth Avenue. As officers were investigating at the scene, a Cannon Beach officer reported seeing the victim’s car, a Ford Mustang, south of Seaside and a pursuit began when the suspect did not stop.

The pursuit ended after the officer lost sight of the Mustang on Highway 26 eastbound.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the car near the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 26 and tried to pursue it. Police say Thompson is suspected of driving over 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

Thompson turned southbound on Northwest Glencoe Road and crashed at the intersection with Northeast Shannon Street, then fled on foot, according to police.

Officers from the Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, and Tigard Police Department, along with three dog teams and two drone teams, helped Washington County search for Thompson, but he was not found.

Police say the victim in the assault was taken to a hospital in Astoria and is in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Seaside Detective Michael Crowe at 503-738-6311.

