2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; Police detain pickup driver

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead after a crash between an SUV and a pickup truck in northeast Portland Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. Arriving officers and EMTs found two adults, a driver and passenger, dead in a small SUV.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted after Seaside assault, stolen car crash in Hillsboro

The driver of an involved pickup truck was detained by police for a criminal investigation.

According to police, this is the 55th fatal traffic crash this year in Portland, and the sixth in the last two weeks.

During the investigation, Northeast Lombard Street is closed between Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast 36th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-282412.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.