Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; Police detain pickup driver

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead after a crash between an SUV and a pickup truck in northeast Portland Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. Arriving officers and EMTs found two adults, a driver and passenger, dead in a small SUV.

SEE ALSO: Man wanted after Seaside assault, stolen car crash in Hillsboro

The driver of an involved pickup truck was detained by police for a criminal investigation.

According to police, this is the 55th fatal traffic crash this year in Portland, and the sixth in the last two weeks.

During the investigation, Northeast Lombard Street is closed between Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast 36th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-282412.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Family says homeless houseboaters causing problems
Family on Willamette River says homeless boaters causing problems
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
I-5 South open after deadly crash with multiple vehicles closed freeway for hours
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Authorities have released the name and photo of a man they suspect was involved in an assault...
Man wanted after Seaside assault, stolen car crash in Hillsboro
Portland teachers, families march over Burnside Bridge ahead of looming strike
Portland teachers, families march over Burnside Bridge ahead of looming strike
Portland teachers and families rallied at the Portland Association of Teachers office Saturday...
Portland teachers, families march over Burnside Bridge ahead of looming strike
Portlanders rally downtown to support Palestine, call for Gaza ceasefire
Portlanders rally downtown, demand state leaders call for Gaza ceasefire
Hundreds of Portlanders gathered downtown Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, hoping...
Portlanders rally downtown to demand state leaders call for Gaza ceasefire