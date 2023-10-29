Around the House NW
Blanchet House asks for lightly used winter gear, clothing for unhoused Portlanders

As a series of cold nights hit Portland, the Blanchet House is asking people to donate winter gear for those experiencing homelessness.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:22 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As a series of cold nights hit Portland, the Blanchet House is asking people to donate winter gear for those experiencing homelessness.

Right now, the nonprofit in northwest Portland’s ‘Old Town’ neighborhood is asking for new or gently used coats and gloves in men’s sizes.

You can drop them off Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They are asking for men’s clothing only at this time, sized M-3XL.

To learn more, you can visit the Blanchet House website here.

