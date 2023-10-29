Blanchet House asks for lightly used winter gear, clothing for unhoused Portlanders

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As a series of cold nights hit Portland, the Blanchet House is asking people to donate winter gear for those experiencing homelessness.

Right now, the nonprofit in northwest Portland’s ‘Old Town’ neighborhood is asking for new or gently used coats and gloves in men’s sizes.

SEE ALSO: 2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; Police detain pickup driver

You can drop them off Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., or 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They are asking for men’s clothing only at this time, sized M-3XL.

To learn more, you can visit the Blanchet House website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.