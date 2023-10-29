More sunny afternoons ahead, but gusty near Gorge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a frosty start for us this morning, with many outlying areas in the valley recording low temperatures in the 20s. Portland was below freezing as well, officially bottoming out at 30 degrees. Then we got a beautiful but breezy afternoon. Winds (at the airport) stayed in the 10-20 MPH range from lunch through dinner time, and we’re expecting similar conditions- with perhaps stronger gusts- tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures should also be a notch or two warmer following another chilly morning. It doesn’t look like frost will be quite as widespread as we expect more of that east wind to penetrate into the metro area, keeping many areas above freezing.

Wind gusts around the west end of the Gorge could reach 40 MPH Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure will slide over us as we wrap up the weekend, then start to weaken early next week. It’s possible- with sunshine and calmer winds- we could still hit 60 degrees in Portland on Halloween, but if that ridge weakens much more, or if we pull in more cloud cover, we may have to knock that temperature down. We will start to see thin, high clouds overhead on Tuesday, and more on Wednesday.

You’ve got three to four more dry days to enjoy! Thursday is shaping up to be a wet day, with models indicating we may just get a shower or two Friday before another rainy system comes through on Saturday.

Temperatures are generally staying around average all week, with low temperatures climbing to above-average as we head into next weekend.

