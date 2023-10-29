Around the House NW
Portland State Vikings celebrate homecoming with 47-to-35 win over EWU

The Vikings had a happy homecoming Saturday along Highway 26 where Portland State drove all over Eastern Washington all day long.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jobi Malary is a name often called on Friday Night Lights when he played high school ball for the Sam Barlow Bruins. The junior in the park blocks will go down in Viking’s lore after No. 28 showed the Eagles the back of his jersey for a career-high 241-yards rushing on just 23 carries. The most ground yards by a Viking back in eight years.

Malary notched touchdown runs of eight yards, a pair from the one, then a trifecta of the big ones. Not bad for a guy who missed last week with a shoulder injury.

Malary ripping up the turf for scores of 39, 75 and 44 to cap a school record-tying day of six TDs - last done by a Viking since Jeff Salta did it with the spirit of 1976.

The 47-to-35 homecoming victory of the Vikings over their Big Sky Conference rivals from Cheney will go down in the annals of time and space.

Jobi is a business administration and marketing major who arrived on campus as a walk-on to PSU head coach Bruce Barnum’s program after the Gresham kid was a three-sport star for the bruins in the Mt. Hood Conference.

“He was scoring too quick, we were trying to burn a little clock and Jobi scored on the first play on a couple of those,” Barnum said. “Jobi never used to be fast, Jobi’s fast now.”

The 4-and-4 Vikings reach 3-and-2 in Big Sky play with a second straight win over Eastern.

Barny ball next packs the bus to head south to UC Davis.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

