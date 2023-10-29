Portlanders rally downtown, demand state leaders call for Gaza ceasefire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of Portlanders gathered downtown Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, hoping their message was heard by local political leaders.

Jon described himself as a Palestinian-American and said the rally “was really about stopping the bleeding. People just really want a ceasefire. They want people to stop dying, because an entire generation of people in Gaza are being lost as we speak.”

Jon said he interned at the United Nations Relief Work Agency, and directly worked with people who are currently unaccounted for.

“A lot of our former colleagues are no longer with us or missing. It’s been a very scary time to not know how people are doing,” he said. “We hope that they’re alright.”

He said the march was to demand local leaders call for a ceasefire overseas.

“No more killing,” he said. “Really, just no more violence.”

Jon has a message for those who are suffering from the effects of the war.

“Our heart breaks for you,” he said. “Nobody deserves this.”

He said he has friends of his family and friends of his friends who are in Gaza, who call it a scary time.

“It’s been a very difficult time,” he said. “This is about ending the violence and ending this massive killing that’s going on.”

He said speaking out has been difficult because many are afraid. He said that he’s glad to see Portlanders, who he called his friends, aspiring to end the bloodshed.

“We have to keep talking and we have to keep putting our name out there, and putting our face out there,” he said. “If we don’t, people will die.”

