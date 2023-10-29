Sunny again, just slightly warmer

Saturday ended spot on with where we were expecting, 56 degrees with peek gusts between 20-25 mph in PDX. This morning we are starting off with the temperatures warmer in some areas of the region and cooler in others. Highs today will eventually be near or slightly warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 50s with gusty winds again today. They will be a bit stronger today with some parts of the Portland Metro seeing gusts up to 30 mph. Also with the east wind today we are looking at gusts up to 40 mph in the gorge, mainly on the west end.

The ridge that’s been keeping us sunny and dry will break down over the next two days. This will give us a more westerly flow by Tuesday night. This means by Tuesday, when we are making the main part of the shift in airflow, we will be the calmest and warmest of the days in our extended forecast. Highs all week will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, right in line with average. Lows will slowly warm back to average through midweek and then get back into the low 50s leading into next weekend.

It still looks like we will be dry through at least Wednesday night. The main shower chance is Thursday with a break to slight shower chance on Friday. Then another wet system coming in Saturday could last for several days. We’ll be keeping an eye on this as it looks like a Pineapple Express is aiming for areas along the northern California boarder and the PacNW.

