2 dead after argument ends with shooting, police chase, crash in Salem

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Two people are dead after a reported shooting followed by a police chase and crash in Salem early Sunday, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 6:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment in the 4000 block of Liberty Road South. Officers said they found a man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said they heard an argument and then gunshots, followed by someone driving away from the scene.

A responding officer found the suspect car and began to chase. The suspect drove south on Commercial Street Southeast, then crashed through the property of two businesses in the 4700 block of Commercial Street.

Police said they then found the suspect dead with an “apparent” self-inflicted gunshot wound in the crashed car.

Commercial Street was closed between Boone Road and Hilfiker Lane Southeast for about four hours on Sunday.

Each scene is being investigated by police, and they have not released any further information at this time.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as available.

