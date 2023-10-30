2 injured in ‘heavy impact’ crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Highway 26 in Sandy, according to the Clackamas Fire District.

At about 4:30 p.m., crews responded to Southeast Hwy 26 near milepost 27.

According to firefighters, due to the “heavy impact” crash, at least one person was trapped in a vehicle and needed a “pretty involved” extraction to get them out.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeFlight for treatment. The second person was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

During the rescue, Hwy 26 was closed for more than an hour.

Officials said more information may be released Sunday night or Monday, and FOX 12 will update this story accordingly.

