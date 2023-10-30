Around the House NW
Driver charged following 2 deaths in NE Portland crash

Two people are dead after a crash between an SUV and a pickup truck in northeast Portland Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A driver has been charged with manslaughter two days after a deadly crash in northeast Portland.

Emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. Oct. 28 to reports of a crash on Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue. Arriving officers and EMTs found two adults, a driver and passenger, dead in a small SUV.

The driver of an involved pickup truck was identified Monday as 29-year-old Jaylon Benjamin. Benjamin was detained following the crash.

On Monday, the Portland Police Bureau revealed Benjamin had been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of Manslaughter, Animal Abuse and Reckless Driving.

According to police, this is the 55th deadly traffic crash this year in Portland, and the sixth in the last two weeks.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-282412.

