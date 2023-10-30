Dry next two days

Good morning! We’re kicking off the workweek on a dry & chilly note. If you live along the coast or in the northern Willamette Valley, you’ll notice that breezy east wind when you take off for work. The gustiest wind will be felt near the mouth of the Gorge, where wind gusts are in the ballpark of 30-45 mph. Today is going to turn out to be another beautiful fall day, with sunshine and high temperatures between the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see an almost repeat tomorrow, but the wind should gradually die down.

A ridge of high pressure is building overhead, keeping our skies clear & conditions dry. That ridge will start to flatten and work its way to the east between Tuesday & Wednesday. This will open the door to more clouds and the return of rain. Showers will start to spread inland sometime between the morning & afternoon on Wednesday. By late day, we should be dealing with a pretty steady rain. Temperatures will remain on the mild side of things for the foreseeable future with highs in the upper 50s & low 60s. Our nights will turn quite a bit warmer due to the presence of clouds and the reversal of our winds.

Rain should transition back to showers on Thursday, with drier weather prevailing Thursday night into Friday. Another system will move in late Friday into Saturday. This one could pack more of a punch. Some computer models are suggesting we’ll pick up more than an inch of rain in a 24 hour period (Friday P.M. – Saturday P.M.). We’ll get a better handle on forecast rainfall totals in the next few days.

There’s no sign of arctic air or damaging wind over the next week or so. Snow levels should stay well above the passes through this weekend.

Have a great Monday!

