First look inside new Portland Ritz-Carlton hotel
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New images and renderings are giving us an inside look at Portland’s brand new Ritz-Carlton hotel.
In addition to sharing a look inside the property, Ritz-Carlton announced the official opening date as Oct. 31, 2023.
The 35-story, 251-room luxury hotel in downtown Portland features guest rooms and suites, a restaurant and bar, health and wellness facilities, and more than 17,000 square feet of events and meeting spaces, according to a statement.
