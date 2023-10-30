First look inside new Portland Ritz-Carlton hotel

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New images and renderings are giving us an inside look at Portland’s brand new Ritz-Carlton hotel.

In addition to sharing a look inside the property, Ritz-Carlton announced the official opening date as Oct. 31, 2023.

The 35-story, 251-room luxury hotel in downtown Portland features guest rooms and suites, a restaurant and bar, health and wellness facilities, and more than 17,000 square feet of events and meeting spaces, according to a statement.

