Milagro invites Portland community to celebrate Día de los Muertos

For decades, Milagro has been inviting the community to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) - For decades, Milagro has been inviting the community to celebrate Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The Latino arts organization brings together artists and community members to produce an original play each year, create alters, and host a series of events to commemorate the holiday. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the theater to learn more about Día de Los Muertos and how Milagro celebrates it.

To see show times and pick up tickets for Las Adelitas, click here.

