Officers investigating explosion near OSU campus

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - First responders say to avoid the area near the Oregon State University campus after an explosion Monday afternoon.

Before 3 p.m., an explosion was reported near the OSU campus near 11th Street and Monroe Avenue.

Officials at OSU posted on X (formally known as Twitter) that there is no current threat to the community and to follow instruction from authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

