We hope all of you are enjoying the sunny days and frosty nights, because we’ve only got one more dry day ahead tomorrow. There won’t be any significant change in the weather tonight or tomorrow. Expect chilly temperatures again tonight. The east wind continues to blow in east metro areas (gusts 30-40 mph), making it feel colder out there. That wind will die down a little tomorrow but won’t completely go away until Wednesday night. Skies remain mainly sunny tomorrow.

The big change is Wednesday as a warm front moves through. Warm fronts usually mean solid cloud cover but not much rain. That’ll be the case Wednesday, then a cold front with heavier rain arrives Wednesday night. Thursday morning’s commute will be very wet and a reminder that November is often the wettest month of the year!

Another weather system follows Friday evening followed by a couple more later in the weekend and early next week. The Pacific jet stream is going to be much more active this next week. That means we’ll be watching for any strong southerly wind OR heavy rain that could prompt a First Alert Weather Day. At this point we don’t see any one specific period of heavy rain or strong wind, just lots of “regular” rain at times through early next week. All these systems will be “warm” systems, producing mainly rain even way up in the passes and ski areas.

There’s no sign of a cold arctic blast, flooding, or strong wind for now.

