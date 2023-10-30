Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

‘Painted Pines’ indoor park will transform old Lloyd Center movie theatre

In an exciting transformation, a once-empty movie theatre in the Lloyd Center will soon become a huge indoor park with a cartoon twist.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In an exciting transformation, a once-empty movie theatre in the Lloyd Center will soon become a huge indoor park with a cartoon twist.

This imaginative project hails from Portland artist Mike Bennett, known for dreaming up endearing cartoon characters. Bennett has previously brought one of his imaginative creations, Dinolandia, to life as an immersive museum in Portland. Now, he’s undertaking his most substantial endeavor yet, one that promises to engage all five senses.

The Painted Pines project boasts four distinct sections: Tall Tall Timbers, Geyser Gulch, Critter Canyon, and Acrylic Alps. Each area pays tribute to the diverse flora and fauna found across North America, featuring over 1,000 cartoon animals and plant life. Covering an impressive 45,098 square feet, thie indoor park promises a unique and captivating experience for visitors.

SEE ALSO: Portland FBI celebrates local groups making a difference, serving the community

Painted Pines is set to open its doors to the public in the spring of the upcoming year, with March or April as the target timeline.

The park is expected to remain open for two years, providing an extended opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in this enchanting world.

Made in partnership with Kamp Grizzly and Urban Renaissance Group, other Painted Pines’ partners include Portland Public Schools, Lloyd EcoDistrict, Travel Oregon and Travel Portland. For more information, visit paintedpinespark.com.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek man caught on video forcing woman into car in Vancouver
Police seek man caught on video forcing woman into car in Vancouver
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
2 injured in ‘heavy impact’ crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy
2 injured in ‘heavy impact’ crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says

Latest News

FOX 12 is proud to announce FOX 12 Plus (KPDX) as the official home broadcast partner of the...
FOX 12 Oregon announces official home broadcast partnership with Rip City Remix
Washington Senator Jeff Wilson
Firearms charge against Washington state senator dismissed in Hong Kong court
A Hong Kong court dismissed a gun charge Monday against a Washington state senator.
Firearms charge against Washington state senator dismissed in Hong Kong court
Jesus Ivan Perez-Toribio
Police seek help locating suspect wanted for deadly NE Portland shooting