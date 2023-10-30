‘Painted Pines’ indoor park will transform old Lloyd Center movie theatre

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In an exciting transformation, a once-empty movie theatre in the Lloyd Center will soon become a huge indoor park with a cartoon twist.

This imaginative project hails from Portland artist Mike Bennett, known for dreaming up endearing cartoon characters. Bennett has previously brought one of his imaginative creations, Dinolandia, to life as an immersive museum in Portland. Now, he’s undertaking his most substantial endeavor yet, one that promises to engage all five senses.

The Painted Pines project boasts four distinct sections: Tall Tall Timbers, Geyser Gulch, Critter Canyon, and Acrylic Alps. Each area pays tribute to the diverse flora and fauna found across North America, featuring over 1,000 cartoon animals and plant life. Covering an impressive 45,098 square feet, thie indoor park promises a unique and captivating experience for visitors.

Painted Pines is set to open its doors to the public in the spring of the upcoming year, with March or April as the target timeline.

The park is expected to remain open for two years, providing an extended opportunity for everyone to immerse themselves in this enchanting world.

Made in partnership with Kamp Grizzly and Urban Renaissance Group, other Painted Pines’ partners include Portland Public Schools, Lloyd EcoDistrict, Travel Oregon and Travel Portland. For more information, visit paintedpinespark.com.

