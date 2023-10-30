Police identify Woodland man killed in multi-car crash on I-5

Around the House NW
1 dead after crash with multiple vehicles closes I-5 South
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 last week.

The multi-car crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 26, just after 3:30 p.m., on southbound I-5 at North Failing Street.

Police say an investigation revealed a green 1998 Honda Accord was southbound when traffic slowed and it was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes Sprinter. Three other vehicles were hit and damaged during the crash.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 68-year-old Mark S. Sinclair, of Woodland, died at the scene. No one else involved in the crash was taken by ambulance.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-280468.

