Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Police seek help locating suspect wanted for deadly NE Portland shooting

Jesus Ivan Perez-Toribio
Jesus Ivan Perez-Toribio(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect indicted in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 14, 30-year-old Jose Valentin Perez was shot and killed in the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Two other people were hurt in the shooting.

Jose Valentin Perez
Jose Valentin Perez(Portland Police Bureau)

On Friday, Oct. 27, 33-year-old Jesus Ivan Perez-Toribio was indicted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting. No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Perez-Toribio has not been located and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him. He is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Perez-Toribio’s location should not approach him and call 911.

RELATED: Man dies, 2 injured in shooting in Cully neighborhood in NE Portland

If anyone has non-time sensitive information about Perez-Toribio’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256. Please reference case number 23-125743.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Police seek man caught on video forcing woman into car in Vancouver
Police seek man caught on video forcing woman into car in Vancouver
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
2 injured in ‘heavy impact’ crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy
2 injured in ‘heavy impact’ crash on Hwy 26 in Sandy
Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says

Latest News

Washington Senator Jeff Wilson
Firearms charge against Washington state senator dismissed in Hong Kong court
A Hong Kong court dismissed a gun charge Monday against a Washington state senator.
Firearms charge against Washington state senator dismissed in Hong Kong court
Hundreds flocked to Seaside for the Annual Giant Pumpkin Drop on Sunday.
WATCH: People gather in Seaside for annual Giant Pumpkin Drop
2 dead after argument ends with shooting, police chase, crash in Salem
2 dead after argument ends with shooting, police chase, crash in Salem