Police seek help locating suspect wanted for deadly NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect indicted in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 14, 30-year-old Jose Valentin Perez was shot and killed in the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Two other people were hurt in the shooting.

Jose Valentin Perez (Portland Police Bureau)

On Friday, Oct. 27, 33-year-old Jesus Ivan Perez-Toribio was indicted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting. No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Perez-Toribio has not been located and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him. He is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows of Perez-Toribio’s location should not approach him and call 911.

If anyone has non-time sensitive information about Perez-Toribio’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256. Please reference case number 23-125743.

