Police seek help locating suspect wanted for deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a suspect indicted in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 14, 30-year-old Jose Valentin Perez was shot and killed in the 6500 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Two other people were hurt in the shooting.
On Friday, Oct. 27, 33-year-old Jesus Ivan Perez-Toribio was indicted for second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting. No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.
Perez-Toribio has not been located and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him. He is a Hispanic man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds.
Anyone who knows of Perez-Toribio’s location should not approach him and call 911.
If anyone has non-time sensitive information about Perez-Toribio’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0256. Please reference case number 23-125743.
