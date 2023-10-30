Police seek man caught on video forcing woman into car in Vancouver

Around the House NW
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - After a man was captured on video forcing a woman into a car in Vancouver on Sunday, Vancouver police are asking people to help them identify the people involved.

Police did not say when the event took place, but they responded to a neighborhood in the area of South Leiser Road and Highway 14 after neighbors reported the “physical disturbance.”

Police arrived, they are asking the community to help them identify the man and woman in the video.

The car appears to be a white Ford Mustang with dealer plates displaying the word “Power” or something similar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department through CRESA 911.

No further information is available at this time.

