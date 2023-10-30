Around the House NW
The Portland Japanese Garden has entered into its peak fall colors

Portland Japanese Garden
By Anne Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In the coming few days and possibly into the end of next week, the Portland Japanese Garden will see its landscape awash in its famous autumn golds and crimson.

It is unknown how long the fall colors will last so visit sooner rather than later.

The garden offers a peaceful and serene atmosphere that is perfect for a quiet stroll or relaxing picnic. Visitors can enjoy the serene koi pond, the traditional Tea Garden, and Heavenly Falls.

The fall season is a particularly special time to visit as the garden truly comes alive with vibrant fall colors. So, don’t miss the opportunity to witness the stunning display of nature’s beauty at the Portland Japanese Garden this fall.

