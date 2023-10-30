PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Rip City Remix has announced the roster for training camp ahead of the inaugural season.

The training camp, kicking off Monday at the Trail Blazers Practice Facility, will run through Nov. 8 before the Remix head to Los Angeles for the first game against the South Bay Lakers.

The Rip City Remix training camp roster is as follows:

Rip City Remix reveal training camp roster. (Rip City Remix)

