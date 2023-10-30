Sherwood man dies in fiery crash on Hwy 211 near Molalla

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a fiery crash on Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Oct. 26 at about 7:52 a.m. Oregon State Police say an investigation showed a Ford Focus was eastbound on Highway 211, near milepost 8, when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. Molalla Fire extinguished the car fire.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 43-year-old Bradley J. Burchard, of Sherwood, died at the scene.

Traffic on Highway 211 was impacted for about two and a half hours during the crash investigation. Molalla Fire, Molalla Police Department, and ODOT helped OSP at the scene.

