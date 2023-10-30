PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It wasn’t quite as cold this morning for central and eastern Portland, but still a chilly start! Outlying areas to the north, south and west saw low temperatures at or below freezing once again.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s for most of us today. Plenty of beautiful sunshine out there! It was another windy day, too, with peak gusts in the 35-50 MPH range at the west end of the Gorge.

It’ll be sunny and breezy again Monday, and both our high and low temperatures are expected to creep up just a bit. That east wind will keep screaming through the Gorge all day.

Tuesday looks like a nice day as we start to transition to more of a south/southwesterly flow. That means the wind will really die down for most of us across the metro area, and temperatures will top out around 60 degrees. Great for trick-or-treaters!

Wednesday still looks mostly dry, but rain will move into the region at some point in the evening or overnight. Thursday will be very wet. We might get a few more pockets of dry time Friday before the next system comes through Friday night into Saturday. Precipitation will continue on Sunday. Right now, models are pointing to Thursday and Saturday as our wettest days as weak to moderate atmospheric rivers take aim at the Pacific Northwest.

7 day (KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.