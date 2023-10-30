Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Sunny and breezy again Monday

Wet pattern arrives Wednesday evening
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
By Camila Orti
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It wasn’t quite as cold this morning for central and eastern Portland, but still a chilly start! Outlying areas to the north, south and west saw low temperatures at or below freezing once again.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 50s for most of us today. Plenty of beautiful sunshine out there! It was another windy day, too, with peak gusts in the 35-50 MPH range at the west end of the Gorge.

It’ll be sunny and breezy again Monday, and both our high and low temperatures are expected to creep up just a bit. That east wind will keep screaming through the Gorge all day.

Tuesday looks like a nice day as we start to transition to more of a south/southwesterly flow. That means the wind will really die down for most of us across the metro area, and temperatures will top out around 60 degrees. Great for trick-or-treaters!

Wednesday still looks mostly dry, but rain will move into the region at some point in the evening or overnight. Thursday will be very wet. We might get a few more pockets of dry time Friday before the next system comes through Friday night into Saturday. Precipitation will continue on Sunday. Right now, models are pointing to Thursday and Saturday as our wettest days as weak to moderate atmospheric rivers take aim at the Pacific Northwest.

7 day
7 day(KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Sergeant Richard Kelly died on Aug. 10, 2023. Kelly had been with the Battle Ground police...
Battle Ground police sergeant died of fentanyl and meth overdose, coroner says
Suspect wanted for Seaside assault after crashing stolen car in Hillsboro
Man wanted after Seaside assault, stolen car crash in Hillsboro
Family says homeless houseboaters causing problems
Family on Willamette River says homeless boaters causing problems
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained
2 die in crash between SUV, pickup truck in NE Portland; 1 driver detained

Latest News

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/29)
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (10/29)
Slightly warmer
Sunny again, just slightly warmer
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (10/28)