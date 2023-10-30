Around the House NW
Vandals knock down Vancouver church’s display supporting LGBTQ+ community

A display supporting the LGBTQIA+ community outside a Vancouver Lutheran church was vandalized Friday night.
By Ezra Kaplan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A display supporting the LGBTQIA+ community outside a Vancouver Lutheran church was vandalized Friday night.

On Saturday morning, parishioners of Beautiful Savior Lutheran church discovered a display on church property consisting of nine doors painted with messages that celebrate and welcome the LGBTQIA+ had been damaged. Five of the nine doors had been bent from upright to a right angle with the brightly colored faces on the ground.

The vandalism was sadly familiar to Chad Henton when he drove by on Saturday morning, after the church’s previous display was destroyed in June during pride month.

“We wanted to put up a display that said, ‘you are loved, you are welcome,’” Henton said. “Both times that they’ve been destroyed or knocked down, people from outside the community have come in and replaced them, and shown support for our church and the message.”

After the first wooden display had been broken into pieces by vandals, community members helped the church rebuild with metal doors reinforced on aluminum fence posts buried in the ground.

“We thought they had used a truck to pull them down,” Henton said about the most recent vandalism.

With no signs of tire tracks, Henton concluded that whoever did the damage must have just used shear strength to pull down the doors.

“Realizing that they just used their bodies makes it worse,” Henton said. “There’s a lot of anger behind that kind of action.”

Pastor Jean DeVoll-Donaldson said after the wooden display was destroyed, the church had hoped the new one would be left alone until next June,

“We thought ‘ok, this happened because of pride month,’” DeVoll-Donaldson said. “But to have it happen now, it definitely wasn’t expected.”

After the most recent mangling, the church posted about the incident on Facebook writing, “Our doors have again received the impact of some one or some group’s counter narrative of hate and judgement.”

By Sunday morning, the signs had been resurrected to the surprise of the church.

“That’s when I got a little bit emotional,” DeVoll-Donaldson said. “The people who did the damage haven’t taken responsibility, but I am just so moved that [the repair] was done anonymously, by someone in the community, to show support.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

